KSAT12 News at Noon, January 20, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police issue an update on a deadly shooting at a bar on the Riverwalk over the weekend. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identifies a man who was killed after he was hit by a driver while crossing a West side street. Today big crowds are gathering on the east side to honor and remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

