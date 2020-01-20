KSAT12 News Nightbeat, January 19, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Seven people shot inside Ventura Bar near downtown and two are now dead.

The Texas Anti-gang Task Force has listed him as an active blood gang member, and one of the most wanted gang members in Bexar County.

And. an Atascosa County jailer has been arrested on felony charges less than two months after she started there.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.