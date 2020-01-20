New study: Texas residents smoking cigarettes less, vaping more

TEXAS – A new study says Texas residents are smoking less cigarettes and are turning to vaping, according to Quotewizard.com.

The study analyzed data from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention that said cigarette smoking reached an all-time low of 13.7% of users in 2018, which was down two-thirds in nearly 50 years since the first Surgeon General’s warning.

The American Cancer Society says it’s healthier to quit smoking cigarettes, as there is a decrease in lung cancer deaths.

However, the CDC says there are still new lung-related health issues linked to vaping.

The study predicts as the current youth age into adults, vaping trends are expected to increase.

In the state of Texas, the study says:

There was a 19.55% decrease in cigarette smoking

There was a 2.3% increase in vaping

The state of New Jersey saw the greatest difference in smoking habits.

There was a 17.09% decrease in cigarette smoking

There was a 35.14% increase in vaping

To see the full study, click here.

