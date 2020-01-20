Stone Oak sushi restaurant cited for lack of hand-washing, drain flies

SAN ANTONIO – A far North Side sushi restaurant was cited earlier this month after an inspector noted a lack of hand-washing among staff and drain flies in areas of the kitchen.

Sushi Express, in the 19900 block of Stone Oak Parkway, was given a score of 84 after racking up a list of violations that also included a scoop being submerged in a soy sauce bucket.

Food safety rules require scoops to have a handle and be up and out of the food item.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Cappalletti's, 226 W. Bitters Rd., 100

Tropical Smoothie Café, 9222 Potranco Rd., 100

Wingstop, 1107 San Pedro Ave., 100

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, 5619 W. FM 1604 North, 99

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 849 E. Commerce St., 97

Emma's Taco House, 5282 Medical Dr., 97

Yatzil Mexican Restaurant, 502 S. Zarzamora St., 97

Heavenly Gourmet, 5005 West Ave., 96

Bamboo, 1010 S. Flores St., 95

Santos Mexican Café, 603 Isom Rd., 95

Taquitos El Dorado, 3423 Pleasanton Rd., 95

Bud Jones Café, 1440 SW Military Dr., 94

Cici's Pizza, 6900 San Pedro Ave., 93

Silo Restaurant & Bar, 1133 Austin Hwy., 93

Scuzzi's Italian Restaurant, 24165 IH 10 West, 93

Luciano Pizzeria, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 92

La Cazadora, 3213 West Vae., 91

Mexico Taco, 203 S. General McMullen, 90

Jimmy John's, 8015 Callaghan Rd., 88

Sushi Express, 19903 Stone Oak Pkwy., 84

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

