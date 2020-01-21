01/20/2020 KSAT12 News at 6 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO – Suspect in deadly shooting at downtown bar claims it was self-defense, promotes social media.
Thousands walk in annual MLK march on the city’s East side.
Man fighting rare form of Leukemia in search of donors.
Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.