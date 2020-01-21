53ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

53ºF

Local News

01/20/2020 KSAT12 News at 6 p.m.

Bill Taylor, Producer

Rick Medina, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – Suspect in deadly shooting at downtown bar claims it was self-defense, promotes social media.

Thousands walk in annual MLK march on the city’s East side.

Man fighting rare form of Leukemia in search of donors.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: