Chrissy Teigen stops in Houston for taste of Tex-Mex

She enjoyed enchiladas, ceviche and guacamole with ‘6 different types of cheese’

Cody King, Digital Journalist

HOUSTON, TEXAS – Celebrity Chrissy Teigen made a stop in the Lone Star State last week for a quick taste of Tex-Mex cuisine.

According to a recent Facebook post, Teigen visited El Tiempo Cantina on Navigation Boulevard in Houston last Thursday, Jan. 16.

Chrissy Tiegen visited our Navigation location. Thank you for your visit! 🤩😍

Posted by El Tiempo Cantina on Thursday, January 16, 2020

Teigen enjoyed ground beef enchiladas, ceviche, guacamole with ‘like 6 different forms of melted cheese’ and three pitchers of margaritas, according to her Twitter page.

The restaurant also thanked Teigen for being wonderful with its customers.

Thank you Chrissy Teigen for being so wonderful with our customers. 🥰

Posted by El Tiempo Cantina- Navigation on Friday, January 17, 2020

El Tiempo Cantina has been in business for over 55 years and has ‘dedicated themselves to perfecting every aspect of what Houstonians have come to know as authentic Tex Mex cooking,’ according to its Facebook page.

Everything is made from scratch, including tortillas, salad dressings and desserts, the restaurant says.

