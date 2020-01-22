29-year-old suspect accused of killing woman in New Braunfels
Woman found dead after police responded to report of a stabbing
The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested a woman accused of killing another woman early Wednesday morning.
Crystal Marie Madrigales, 29, from Alton, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Iris Velasquez, according to New Braunfels police.
Velasquez was found dead inside her home in the 1500 block of Allison Drive when police arrived around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Details surrounding her death are unclear, but officials said there are no additional suspects at this time.
Madrigales was booked into the Comal County Jail and her bond has not been set. The investigation remains ongoing.
