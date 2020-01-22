KSAT12 GMSA at 6 a.m., January 22, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot at a Southeast Side apartment complex early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Surveillance video at a far West Side apartment complex shows two men shooting at a vehicle during an attempted robbery.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has opened an investigation into a shooting that claimed the lives of two people and left five others wounded Sunday night at a downtown San Antonio bar.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.