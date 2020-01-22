KSAT12 GMSA at 6 a.m., January 22, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot at a Southeast Side apartment complex early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.
Surveillance video at a far West Side apartment complex shows two men shooting at a vehicle during an attempted robbery.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has opened an investigation into a shooting that claimed the lives of two people and left five others wounded Sunday night at a downtown San Antonio bar.
