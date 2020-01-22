Police: Duo took woman’s keys from cart at Stone Oak-area H-E-B, stole car

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of stealing car keys from an H-E-B shopper’s purse while a male suspect kept watch.

Belinda Alvarado, 47, and Peter Carreon, 45, are each facing a charge of theft of a vehicle, according to their arrest affidavits.

The theft occurred just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the H-E-B located at 20935 U.S. Hwy 281 N., in the Stone Oak area.

According to San Antonio police, surveillance video showed the victim “briefly” turn her back on her shopping cart, which was holding her purse.

Alvarado then grabbed an item from the woman’s purse while Carreon watched, the affidavit states.

The victim returned to the parking lot and noticed her 2003 Buick Century was missing, as well as her car keys.

Surveillance video showed Alvarado and Carreon driving off in the Buick, according to records.

On Oct. 11, both suspects were caught driving a separate stolen vehicle, police said. During that investigation, Carreon told police the Buick was parked at his West Side home.

Alvarado and Carreon were booked into the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Alvarado is also facing a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police said she was caught driving a stolen 2016 Dodge Challenger in August.