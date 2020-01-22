53ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

53ºF

Local News

Surveillance shows man accused of stealing from Family Dollar, brandishing gun

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio
Crime Stoppers is searching for a man accused of stealing from a Family Dollar on Blanco Road on Jan. 15, 2020.
Crime Stoppers is searching for a man accused of stealing from a Family Dollar on Blanco Road on Jan. 15, 2020. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering an award of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who stole from a store.

The man is accused of stealing merchandise from the Family Dollar in the 2500 block of Blanco Road on Jan. 15.

He allegedly approached the cashier’s counter with merchandise, acted as if he was going to check out and then displayed a handgun to the cashier, according to Crime Stoppers. He left the store without paying.

Police: Duo took woman’s keys from cart at Stone Oak-area H-E-B, stole car

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Crime Stoppers is searching for a man accused of stealing from a Family Dollar on Blanco Road on Jan. 15, 2020.
Crime Stoppers is searching for a man accused of stealing from a Family Dollar on Blanco Road on Jan. 15, 2020. (KSAT)

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: