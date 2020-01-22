Surveillance shows man accused of stealing from Family Dollar, brandishing gun

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering an award of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who stole from a store.

The man is accused of stealing merchandise from the Family Dollar in the 2500 block of Blanco Road on Jan. 15.

He allegedly approached the cashier’s counter with merchandise, acted as if he was going to check out and then displayed a handgun to the cashier, according to Crime Stoppers. He left the store without paying.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.