Suspect sought in shooting death of woman at SE Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – Homicide investigators are looking for a man who they’ve labeled a suspect in a deadly shooting early Wednesday on the Southeast Side.

Police are trying to track down the 23-year-old who they believe may be the only person who can tell them exactly what happened. They have not released the suspect’s name.

The victim is a 19-year-old woman who was found around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the bedroom of a ground floor unit at The Reserve at Pecan Valley apartments, police said.

Officers at the scene in the 4000 block of E. Southcross Boulevard said she was shot one time in the head. The woman was rushed to a hospital by ambulance where she later died.

Police said the man and woman were among a group of people inside the apartment when the single gunshot rang out.

“We just know that the suspect and the victim were alone in a room by themselves,” said Officer Douglas Greene, a public information officer with the San Antonio Police Department. “There are just some unanswered questions that we are looking into to determine exactly what happened here.”

Police said others who were inside the apartment at the time told them that after they heard the gunshot, they saw the suspect walk outside, then drive away in his car.

Investigators spent hours inside a ground floor apartment at the Reserve at Pecan Valley. (KSAT 12 News)

As of late Wednesday morning, police were still trying to find him.

Early in the investigation, police said they were not able to determine whether someone else shot the woman or if she shot herself.

Later, they released a preliminary report which referred to the man as a suspect and stated that homicide investigators were handling the case.

Although crime scene investigators spent nearly five hours digging through the apartment, Greene said they did not find a gun there.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the homicide unit at 210-207-7635.