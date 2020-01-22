Suspect struck disabled man, stole his vehicle at laundromat, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old suspect is accused of forcing a man out of his car, beating him and then stealing his vehicle.

Carlos Vega is facing an aggravated robbery charge after the incident outside the Kwik Wash in the 2600 block of South Presa Street, according to an arrest affidavit. He was arrested while in jail for separate charges.

On Dec. 13, Vega was allegedly walking in the parking lot of the laundromat, asking people to pawn a piece of jewelry for him.

Vega approached a man, who is disabled and has Parkinson’s disease, but he refused the request, the affidavit states.

Police: Duo took woman’s keys from cart at Stone Oak-area H-E-B, stole car

When the man entered his Ford Expedition, Vega stood inside the driver’s side door, preventing the man from closing the door, according to the affidavit.

Vega then grabbed the man by the hair, forced him out of the vehicle and struck him in the face with a closed fist, the affidavit states. He left in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle was found Jan. 14, and mail addressed to Vega was found inside.

He was already in the Bexar County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, evading arrest and assault on a peace officer, according to online jail records.