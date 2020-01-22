WATCH: Suspects shoot at vehicle during attempted robbery

SAN ANTONIO – Surveillance video at a far West Side apartment complex shows two men shooting at a vehicle during an attempted robbery.

The robbery attempt occurred Jan. 12 just before 5 p.m. at the Vista Pointe at Wild Pine Apartments, in the 11000 block of Wild Pine.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects (seen above) approached the victim’s vehicle and produced handguns in an attempt to rob them.

Deputies said as the victim drove away, the suspects shot at the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim twice.

Authorities say one of the men was wearing a black jacket, grey t-shirt, light colored blue jeans, with black and blue tennis shoes. He is believed to be in his late teens or early 20’s. The other suspect was wearing a red t-shirt, dark colored blue jeans, and white shoes. He is believed to be in his 20’s.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.