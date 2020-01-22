Zoning Commission denies Quiktrip’s East Side rezoning request

SAN ANTONIO – Plans for a Quiktrip on the East Side have hit a bump on the road after some residents in the Government Hill neighborhood expressed their concerns about property values and the potential of being forced from their homes.

Proposed QuikTrip to displace Government Hill residents, some worry about property values

On Tuesday, the San Antonio Zoning Commission denied Quiktrip's request to rezone two acres of residential property for commercial use.

Image of QuikTrip proposal in Government Hill (KSAT)

But this is not the end. City officials say the Planning Commission will take up the issue on Wednesday.

Both commissions will make recommendations to the full City Council. It will then be up to the council to approve or deny the zoning change.

Currently, people are living on the two acres of the property in question.

Quiktrip has said the property owner and the company are giving each tenant relocation assistance, which includes monetary aid and a real estate agent to help them find a new place.