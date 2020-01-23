2 NEISD elementary schools reporting high flu numbers

SAN ANTONIO – Two Northeast ISD elementary schools will use disinfectant misting machines after high flu numbers were reported on both campuses.

Sixty flu cases were confirmed at Roan Forest Elementary School, according to a spokesperson from the district. At Encino Park Elementary School, 34 flu cases have been reported.

Flu on the rise in Bexar County, statewide

Neither school has canceled class, but officials are using the disinfectant machines in an effort to sanitize all surfaces.

The schools’ attendance are at about 92%, according to the district.

On Jan. 14, Ingram ISD announced a closure at its elementary school due to the flu.