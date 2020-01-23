70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

70ºF

Local News

2 NEISD elementary schools reporting high flu numbers

District: Attendance at Roan Forest, Encino Park elementary schools about 92%

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Education, Northeast ISD, Flu
photo

SAN ANTONIO – Two Northeast ISD elementary schools will use disinfectant misting machines after high flu numbers were reported on both campuses.

Sixty flu cases were confirmed at Roan Forest Elementary School, according to a spokesperson from the district. At Encino Park Elementary School, 34 flu cases have been reported.

Flu on the rise in Bexar County, statewide

Neither school has canceled class, but officials are using the disinfectant machines in an effort to sanitize all surfaces.

The schools’ attendance are at about 92%, according to the district.

On Jan. 14, Ingram ISD announced a closure at its elementary school due to the flu.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: