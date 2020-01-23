Affidavit: Family violence call leads SAPD to major gambling operation

SAN ANTONIO – What began as a family violence call led to the discovery of 30 8-liner gambling machines in a South Side trailer, according to San Antonio police.

Police arrested four people on Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of gambling in connection with the case. The suspects were identified as 61-year-old Andres Barbosa III, 31-year-old Andres Barbosa IV, 61-year-old Sandra Barbosa and Francisca MaryLou Fuentes, 45.

On Oct 5., 2019, police received a call for family violence in the 5100 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

“The caller reported seeing his father drag his mother into a room after an argument, the caller then stated he heard two gun shots," investigators wrote in the suspects’ arrest affidavits.

Police could not find evidence of the shooting, but while investigating, they stumbled upon the 8-liner machines. Thirty 8-liners were spread out among four rooms in the trailer, investigators said.

Several people at the scene, including the four suspects, were detained while police processed the scene, according to the arrest affidavit.

Fuentes initially denied working at the illegal operation, but later told police she lied to them out of fear of retaliation, according to the affidavit.

Police seized Andres Barbosa IV’s backpack, which contained a handgun, 8-liner machine keys, two gun magazines, 13 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, five 12-gauge shotgun shells, bank receipts, two handgun licenses and a flash drive, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also discovered text messages from the family inviting people to the gambling operation.

Each suspect’s bail amount was set at $2,000.