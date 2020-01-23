Driver of minivan in critical condition after crash with 18-wheeler, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a minivan is in critical condition following a crash with an 18-wheeler late Wednesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Highway 16, just past Loop 1604.

According to deputies, fog played a factor in the crash.

The BCSO said an 18-wheeler was attempting to make a wide turn onto the highway and the driver of the minivan did not see the truck due to the fog.

Deputies said there were five people inside the minivan at the time of the collision.

The driver was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.

The rest of the passengers were taken to the hospital, but not seriously hurt, deputies said.