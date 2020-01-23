Honor chair dedicated in memory of fallen police officer Edwyn Gorrell

SAN ANTONIO – An honor chair was dedicated in memory of San Antonio police Officer Edwyn Gorrell on Wednesday night at the SAPD Bike Patrol Office downtown.

Gorell was trying to arrest a suspect when he was shot in 1988.

His wife, Linda Gorell, continues to support law enforcement and even brings officers cookies during the holidays.

Linda Gorell said she remembers being asked about getting an honor chair for her husband.

“They asked me why I hadn’t ordered a chair. I went to West Patrol a lot, and I don’t want to do that to the boys, to say, ‘That could be me.’ Well, the boys want one. Well, that’s different. If they want one, by all means, order one. That shows me that they really appreciate the job Eddie did, and they want to honor him,” she said.

Gorrell’s wife, brother and sister credit programs like the Family Assistance Program, which has supported them through life’s significant moments.