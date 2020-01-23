KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., January 23, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, two male suspects accused of killing a man while riding inside a Ford pickup truck remain at large.

A man was arrested after Bexar County deputies say he broke into the Bexar County courthouse overnight.

District Court Judge Ray Olivarri will be laid to rest today.

