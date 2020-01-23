57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

57ºF

Local News

KSAT12 NEWS Nightbeat January 22, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – The KSAT Defenders examine surveillance video that casts doubt after an officer-involved shooting.

A vigil held at a downtown bar where two people were killed and five others were injured.

The San Antonio Zoo prepares to send to veterinarians to Australia amid burning wildfires.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: