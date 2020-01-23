Suspect threatened to shoot people who tried to stop Topo Chico robbery at H-E-B, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of stealing two bottles of Topo Chico Mineral Water and then threatening people who tried to stop him, according to San Antonio police.

Deandre Aleksander Rangel, 22, has been charged with robbery, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Nov. 9, Rangel walked into an H-E-B in the 17200 block of Bulverde Road on the far North Side, grabbed two bottles of Topo Chico and left without paying, according to an arrest affidavit.

Two witnesses confronted Rangel about the water but he threatened to shoot them, the affidavit states. They let him flee in a vehicle after the threat.

Officers received a tip about Rangel’s connection to the robbery on Jan. 8, the affidavit states.

He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday, according to online jail records. He is also facing a possession charge.