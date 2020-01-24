FBI: Mother, two children missing after taking trip to see family member

LAREDO, TEXAS – A mother and her two children were going to see a family member for a three-day weekend in Nuevo Laredo on Sunday, January 19.

However, they haven’t been seen or heard from since.

Now, the Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division is asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Esmeralda Vielma Cisneros, 39, and her children Alexander Vielman, 15 and Naum Zaid Ramos, 11, were last seen driving a dark gray SUV near the Lincoln/Juarez International Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, authorities say.

The vehicle was a 2019 Renault Duster with a license plate that reads SCH472A.

As of Friday, the FBI has not confirmed if any of the three ever crossed the bridge.

The descriptions of the missing mother and her children are as follows:

Esmeralda Cisneros: 5’1” in height, 132 pounds and has short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander Vielman: 5’4” in height, 154 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes

Naum Ramos: 4’2” in height, 66 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say the three were last seen dressed in clothing suitable for cold weather.

Esmeralda is a Mexican citizen but the two boys are U.S. citizens, per officials.

Alexander attends school in Laredo and takes medication for a medical condition; however, he does not have the medication with him.

Anyone with more information is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-255-6741. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here. https://tips.fbi.gov