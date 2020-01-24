KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., January 24, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed inside his truck on the South side earlier this week.

Houston police are investigating the cause of a building explosion.

Plus, Alicia Barrera and Sarah Acosta have a look at some of the best moments of this year’s Cowboy Breakfast.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.