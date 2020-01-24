58ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

58ºF

Local News

Man trapped in tunnel drainage system rescued by Austin EMS

Officials say he was stuck in the tunnels for two days

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Austin, Rescue
Man trapped in tunnel drainage system rescued by Austin EMS. (Credit: Austin-Travis County EMS Twitter)
Man trapped in tunnel drainage system rescued by Austin EMS. (Credit: Austin-Travis County EMS Twitter) (KSAT)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – A man was rescued Thursday after being trapped in underground drainage tunnels for two days, according to Austin-Travis County EMS officials.

The rescue happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard in Austin.

According to a Twitter thread, ATCEMS officials say the man was stuck in the tunnels for two days.

Austin Public Works was also called to the scene to assist in the rescue.

The ATCEMS search team located the man’s original point of entry in the drainage system and were able to reach him.

They estimated it would take around 20 minutes to get the man to safety, officials said in a tweet.

It’s unknown if the victim needed to be hospitalized for treatment.

However, he was rescued and evaluated by EMS medics.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: