Man trapped in tunnel drainage system rescued by Austin EMS

AUSTIN, TEXAS – A man was rescued Thursday after being trapped in underground drainage tunnels for two days, according to Austin-Travis County EMS officials.

The rescue happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard in Austin.

Multiple rescue assets from #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo responding to a “Trench Rescue” ~8400blk Research Blvd (11:50) Reported “person trapped in a manhole”. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 23, 2020

According to a Twitter thread, ATCEMS officials say the man was stuck in the tunnels for two days.

Austin Public Works was also called to the scene to assist in the rescue.

UPDATE2 Technical Rescue ~8400blk Research Blvd: On-scene resources state patient is conscious/alert unable to get out, has been in for "2-days." Hasty team of #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo attempting to locate & enter the system at the patients original entry point. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 23, 2020

The ATCEMS search team located the man’s original point of entry in the drainage system and were able to reach him.

They estimated it would take around 20 minutes to get the man to safety, officials said in a tweet.

FINAL technical rescue ~8400blk Research Blvd: Patient is out of the drainage system. Being evaluated by #ATCEMSMedics. Transport to be determined. No further updates planned. pic.twitter.com/hBeRERkL6i — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 23, 2020

It’s unknown if the victim needed to be hospitalized for treatment.

However, he was rescued and evaluated by EMS medics.