SAPD: Teen crashed Uber/Lyft driver’s car after driving off in it

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager is accused of driving off in an Uber and Lyft driver’s car after he asked him to go into a store to buy cigarettes.

Julian Setles, 18, has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit. Setles was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday but has since been released after posting bail.

On Sept. 4, Setles and a woman asked the driver to take them to a store while en route to another destination.

Setles told the driver he forgot his identification at home so he asked the driver to buy cigarettes for them, the affidavit states. He allegedly gave the driver $5.

Officials ID driver killed after crashing vehicle into concrete column on Wurzbach Parkway

While the driver was inside the store, Setles drove off with the vehicle, the affidavit states.

The driver walked to the house, where he picked up the man and woman to see if his car was there, the affidavit states.

He knocked on the door and Setles’ grandfather answered, the affidavit states. The grandfather then called Setles, and he allegedly admitted to driving off in the vehicle and wrecking it.

Setles told his grandfather where he parked and abandoned the car. The grandfather took the driver to the location and he noticed items and $150 in cash were missing.