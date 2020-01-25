Investigation underway after meatball with anti-freeze sends dog to vet

SAN ANTONIO – One pet owner, north of downtown San Antonio, had quite the scare.

The search is on for the person behind a contaminated treat that ended up sending a dog to the vet.

Animal Care Services confirms the case happened in the Monte Vista neighborhood.

The search for the person responsible started last week.

A homeowner told investigators someone threw a meatball into her yard and one of her dogs consumed it.

The dog is OK, but test results revealed the meatball contained anti-freeze.

ACS said it is illegal and potentially a felony to give or make a poisonous substance available to an animal.

