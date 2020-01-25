Tapeworm removed from Austin man’s brain

AUSTIN – Doctors are calling it miraculous after a Texas man successfully had a tapeworm removed from his brain.

Doctors think he contracted the tapeworm in Mexico from eating under-cooked pork more than a decade ago, KXAN reports.

The worm had just been growing slowly.

The patient says he fainted last year while playing soccer. He’d been having headaches for months, KXAN reports.

“It’s very intense, very strong, because it made me sweat too, sweat from the pain, pain in the head and then I would vomit from the pain,” said the patient.

“In certain regions of the country, like Texas and California, this can be more common. So there’s something, I think definitely for every medical professional to be aware of. It is not commonly seen and can actually masquerade as different things,” said Dr. Jordan Amadio, the neurosurgeon that removed the tapeworm.

After it was removed… and he got a little medicine… the patient is back to his normal self.

