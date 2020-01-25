62ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

62ºF

Local News

Tapeworm removed from Austin man’s brain

Doctors say he contracted the tapeworm from eating under-cooked pork

KXAN/CNN Newsource

Tags: Tapeworm, Austin
Taenia solium, a pork tapeworm, can infect all parts of the body, but when it infects the brain it's called neurocysticercosis. The CDC says about 1,000 people a year get the infection from eating something containing "microscopic eggs passed in the feces of a person who has an intestinal pork tapeworm." While this is most common in Latin America, the lesson here is to not eat undercooked pork, where the eggs may live, and always wash your hands.
Taenia solium, a pork tapeworm, can infect all parts of the body, but when it infects the brain it's called neurocysticercosis. The CDC says about 1,000 people a year get the infection from eating something containing "microscopic eggs passed in the feces of a person who has an intestinal pork tapeworm." While this is most common in Latin America, the lesson here is to not eat undercooked pork, where the eggs may live, and always wash your hands. (CDC/CNN)

AUSTIN – Doctors are calling it miraculous after a Texas man successfully had a tapeworm removed from his brain.

Doctors think he contracted the tapeworm in Mexico from eating under-cooked pork more than a decade ago, KXAN reports.

The worm had just been growing slowly.

TikTok Star Alex Griswold Has Pre-Cancerous Mole Removed After Viewer Spots It in Video

The patient says he fainted last year while playing soccer. He’d been having headaches for months, KXAN reports.

“It’s very intense, very strong, because it made me sweat too, sweat from the pain, pain in the head and then I would vomit from the pain,” said the patient.

“In certain regions of the country, like Texas and California, this can be more common. So there’s something, I think definitely for every medical professional to be aware of. It is not commonly seen and can actually masquerade as different things,” said Dr. Jordan Amadio, the neurosurgeon that removed the tapeworm.

After it was removed… and he got a little medicine… the patient is back to his normal self.

Will Wearing a Face Mask Protect Against Coronavirus?

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.