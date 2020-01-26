4 injured after SUV crashes down 100-foot embankment on O’Connor Road

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of an SUV somehow lost control Sunday morning, San Antonio police said, while approaching an overpass on O’Connor Road, causing the vehicle to careen down a 100-foot embankment.

Sgt. Walter Smith said two small children, who were secured in the back seat, and the man and woman in the front survived the crash.

All four sustained non-life threatening injures, however. He said he didn’t know if the four are related.

Officers at Brooke Army Medical Center reported the man is in serious condition, and the women and children were being evaluated at University Hospital.

Smith said the vehicle went off the side before it reached the guardrails on the overpass in the 12000 block of O’Connor Rd. The overpass was closed temporarily while SAPD worked the scene of the accident.