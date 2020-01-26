You can get into the LEGOLAND playground for 50% off next week

SAN ANTONIO – Are you a fan of LEGOS? If so, you may want to visit the LEGOLAND Discover Center San Antonio next week.

From Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, LEGOLAND will be celebrating its first ever Locals Appreciation Week!

To show its appreciation, San Antonio residents will get 50% off of admission to the ultimate indoor LEGO playground inside the Shops at Rivercenter.

Visitors can only claim the offer in-person.

All adults that enter the playground must have a child with them and will be asked to show proof of San Antonio residency to receive the discount.

To learn more about the LEGOLAND Discover Center, or the promotion, click here.