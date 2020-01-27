Man shot after disturbance in Converse home, police say

CONVERSE, Texas – Converse police are investigating a shooting reported Sunday evening on Meadow Gate.

A sergeant on the scene said a physical disturbance occurred and one man was shot as they ran from the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Three suspects fled in a black BMW, which they ditched near North Park before fleeing on foot, police said. The vehicle contained useful evidence, police said.

Lt. Jeff Shook said they San Antonio police’s Eagle helicopter was dispatched to search for the suspects, who were still on the run Sunday night.