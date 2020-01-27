House fire prompts large response from fire officials on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department sent 13 units to extinguish a house fire on the West Side Sunday night.

The fire broke out around 8:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Alexander Hamilton Drive.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they say flames could be seen coming from the left side of the home.

HAZMAT crews called to fire at Aero-Tech Metal Finishing

The flames were contained quickly; however, at least one person was treated for precautionary measures, officials say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.