KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., January 27, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, San Antonio police are asking for help in the search for the suspects in the 2016 murder of Gilbert Rocha.

The deadline to register to vote in the primaries is only a week away.

Plus, a new study claims people are making their coffee wrong.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.