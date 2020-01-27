Rodent droppings, strong odor from bathroom leads to low score at East Side gas station

SAN ANTONIO – A gas station on the city’s East Side was ordered to go through a reinspection earlier this month after an abundance of rodent droppings were found in a storage area.

First Stop, located in the 2500 block of E. Houston Street, was also cited for having a strong odor coming from its restroom.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Bush’s Chicken, 8831 Potranco Rd., 100

Incredible Shakes, 7140 Blanco Rd., 98

Taqueria Mazatlan, 706 W. Southcross, 98

Taqueria El Tapatio De Jalisco, 10307 Roosevelt Ave., 96

Wok Inn, 10919 Culebra Rd., 95

La Parilla Vallarta, 6881 W. Military Dr., 94

Chapala Taco House, 1363 Austin Hwy., 93

A Dong Restaurant, 5222 De Zavala Rd., 92

Ming Garden Express, 7121 New Hwy. 90 West, 92

El Rodeo Mexican Grill, 6565 Babcock Rd., 90

Golden Gate Express, 1840 S. General McMullen, 86

Mittman Fine Food, 1125 S. Mittman St., 86

Dick’s Last Resort, 223 Losoya St., 85

J. Anthony’s Seafood, 7210 NW Loop 410, 85

Naara Café, 9329 Wurzbach Rd., 85

Pho Hung Cuong Vietnamese Restaurant, 12730 IH 10 West, 84

Jim’s Coffee Shop, 11803 Bandera Rd., 83

Antojitos Hondurenos, 2502 Blanco Rd., 80

Beijing Restaurant & Gift Shop, 13730 Embassy Row, 78

The Cake Shop, 9871 IH 10 West, 76

First Stop, 2553 E. Houston St., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

