Brace yourself: One million boxes of Girl Scout cookies arrive in San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO – Gird up your self-control or get out your stretchy pants, a huge shipment of Girl Scout cookies is headed to San Antonio.

One million boxes will arrive in San Antonio this week, according to Stephanie Finleon Cortez, chief development and communications officer for the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas.

That means if you ordered them from a local Girl Scout, you should be receiving them soon.

If you haven’t ordered them yet, there will be plenty of opportunities to get your hands on a box. You can usually find local Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of stores in San Antonio. Click here to search in your zip code.

There are eight varieties this year, including a new flavor -- Lemon-Ups -- which are thin, crispy cookies baked with motivational messages on them.