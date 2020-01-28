Castle Hills police looking for burglars who smashed their way into, out of, pharmacy

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Castle Hills police are trying to catch up with a pair of burglars who smashed their way into, then out of, a pharmacy overnight.

An employee of Legends Pharmacy told KSAT 12 News she noticed the front door of the main building, located in the 6600 block of Blanco Road, had been shattered.

Pair smash way into office building, cut hole into wall of pharmacy, police say

She said she was dropping off a company car there shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

After noticing the damage, she called police.

A Castle Hills police officer discusses the damage with an employee of the pharmacy. (KSAT 12 News)

“Two officers arrived and gained entry into the building,” Castle Hills Police Sgt. Jose Davila said. “As they cleared the building, an officer saw an actual wall that had been broken into. They had actually gone through the sheetrock.”

Davila said the hole, cut by the burglars, led from the lobby of the building into the pharmacy.

And it seems they didn’t get far.

“(The officer) saw the two suspects through the hole, called out to them and they exited,” Davila said.

Their exit, though, was just like their entrance.

Burglars smashed through the pharmacy's door to escape from police. (KSAT 12 News)

The two men smashed their way through the glass of a different door and ran across Blanco Road.

Officers chased after the two men but lost sight of them when they ran behind a building.

With help from San Antonio police, Castle Hills officers blocked off the area and conducted a neighborhood search.

Officers did find a backpack full of tools that they believe the burglars dropped.

But the two men, who they say were wearing blue hoodies and masks, got away.

Man arrested for stealing bottles from liquor store 3 times, officials say

However, Davila said based on what the pharmacy manager told him, it appears the crooks also were empty-handed.

“She doesn't think that they got into any of their prescriptions or narcotics or any of the stuff that they have,” he said.

Davila suspects the burglars were after drugs, based on what he has seen lately.

He said this was the third break-in of this kind recently in that area.

The pharmacy manager told KSAT 12 News it was the first time Legends has been targeted.