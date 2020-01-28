Driver crashes construction truck into building on East Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Crews are cleaning up after a construction truck went through a building on the city’s East Side, officials said.

San Antonio police said the driver of the truck — which had a trailer attached containing miscellaneous items — was heading south near the 700 block W.W. White Road.

The driver lost control of the truck and avoided hitting several poles, officials said. The driver hit one of the poles and went through a yard, crashing through one building.

One person was in the building.

No one was hurt during the crash.

Crews have closed off the area to clean up and will reopen streets once they are done.