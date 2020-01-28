Job burnout: Warning signs you are burned out at work and tips to avoid it

We are only a month into the new year, but some of you may already be feeling burned out at work.

Last year, the World Health Organization officially recognized work-related burnout as an occupational phenomenon.

It is defined as being overwhelmed, emotionally drained and unable to meet constant work demands.

Here are some warning signs that you’re burned out at work:

1. Setting the alarm too early so you can hit the snooze button several times. Several people do it, but it’s not good that you are so tired that it takes multiple times to get up. It can also leave you feeling frantic and rushed once you do.

2. Being depleted after work. It’s not good if you lack the energy to do things after like work out, cook dinner or spend time with your family.

3. Not spending time with co-workers. Burned out employees tend to avoid company events or get togethers because they have lost interest in building their network.

4. Fantasizing about quitting is a warning sign. It’s OK to move to another job for a better salary or a promotion, but just wanting to get up and leave every day is another story.

How can you avoid work-related burnout? Here are some tips:

1. Analyze your job and get rid of unnecessary work. This can help you focus and make sure you are working with a purpose.

2. Be self-aware and realize it’s OK to take a break.

3. When you are away from work, make sure to set boundaries to have time to yourself and your family.

4. Commit to answering work calls or emails only during the workday or shift. Wait to answer emails once you get back to work.

5. Eating right and getting the proper sleep will also help.

6. Do not be afraid to reach out to a professional therapist if you need more assistance.