Kenedy Middle School teacher, coach dies, district says

KENEDY, Texas – A beloved coach and middle school teacher who worked at Kenedy Middle School died Sunday, according to a post on the Kenedy Independent School District Facebook page.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Barrera Ugarte said coach Tyson Lambeck touched many lives of students in the district.

Counselors are providing support to grieving students and staff members.

Barrera Ugarte released the following statement to parents in the Facebook post:

“It is important that you support your children at home during this difficult time. Children at our Kenedy Elementary School may also be affected after learning of this news. For many students, this may be their first exposure to death. Please keep in mind that it is not uncommon for grieving children to exhibit fear, poor concentration, nightmares, physical complaints, withdrawal, eating and sleeping difficulties, crying, and irritability. Please help us by monitoring your child at home and allow him/her to express feelings in a supportive and caring climate. Please do let our school administration know if you believe your child needs extra support at school, as they grieve. School counselors may be reached at 830-583-4100 and are available to talk to you about your child.

"As you can imagine, his family and our KISD family are having a tough time with this sad news, so please keep his family and our school family in your thoughts and prayers.”