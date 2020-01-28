60ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News Nightbeat January, 27, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A man is found shot near a convenience store, police are still searching for the suspect.

A business owner dealing with damage after a construction truck crashes into his east side building.

The first public input meeting was held for the city’s homeless strategic plan.

