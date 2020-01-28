KSAT12 News Nightbeat January, 27, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A man is found shot near a convenience store, police are still searching for the suspect.

A business owner dealing with damage after a construction truck crashes into his east side building.

The first public input meeting was held for the city’s homeless strategic plan.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.