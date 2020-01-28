SA Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, dubbed ‘Margaret Thatcher of City Council,’ dies at 99

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio political leader known as the “Margaret Thatcher of City Council" has died.

Helen Dutmer, who served as District 3 councilwoman from 1977-1991, died on Jan. 19 at age 99.

In the early 1970s, she “discovered her voice and passion as an advocate for growth and progress on the Southside of San Antonio” while attending weekly City Council meetings, her obituary states.

During her time on the City Council, she served on the San Antonio Planning Commission, Housing Task Force, Transportation Steering Committee and the Southern Section Target 90 Commission.

Her passion for San Antonio’s history led to her participation with the Mission Neighborhood Council, The Mission Task Force, San Antonio Conservation Society and renovation of the San Antonio Missions. She also served on the board for the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

In 1985, she was inducted into the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame.

She became the first woman to serve on the Bexar County Commissioner’s Court in 1991, after departing City Council.

She lost her position as commissioner for Precinct 4 in 1994 during a bid for re-election, but her civic work continued into her 90s.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, located at 6321 Bandera Road.