Texas Historical Commission defers decision on Alamo cenotaph until late March

AUSTIN – The Texas Historical Commission (THC) deferred decisions on approval of the City of San Antonio’s requests to dismantle, restore, and move the Alamo cenotaph south, closer to Crockett Street.

THC chairman John L. Nau, III asked the applicants to return to the commission’s March meeting with more information about the current status of the cenotaph restoration work, a calendar for phase 1 of the entire Alamo project (including the cenotaph restoration), further rationale for the proposed move and possible alternate sites closer to the church.

“This delay will allow the applicants time to gather this information, which will allow our commission to make the most informed decision,” Nau said. “The commission will meet in two months to consider this so there should not be an appreciable delay for the project.”

The commission approved two other Alamo-related permits, including San Antonio’s request for a five-year permit for archeological work related to utility construction, and a permit for archeological studies at a site proposed for tree planting by the General Land Office.

The THC’s next meeting is planned for March 24 and 25 in Plano.