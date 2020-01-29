WATCH LIVE: 2020 NIOSA medal unveiling

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with A Night in Old San Antonio and the San Antonio Conservation Society will unveil the 2020 NIOSA medal on Wednesday.

The unveiling will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Scheduled to be in attendance are Ms. Terry Schoenert, “A Night In Old San Antonio” chairman and The Conservation Society of San Antonio Fourth Vice President, Ms. Patti Zaiontz, The Conservation Society of San Antonio President, key NIOSA volunteers, and Society Board members and Fiesta dignitaries.

The medal will go on sale immediately following the announcement.

This year, there are four ways to buy the NIOSA medal. The medals will be on sale (until sold out) for $12 each.

They will be available on the NIOSA website at www.niosa.org

They can be purchased at the NIOSA office at 227 S. Presa weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Feb. 3 at The Fiesta Store located at 2611 Broadway until they are sold out

April 21-24 during NIOSA in NIOSA souvenir booths, while supplies last

NIOSA will take place April 21-24 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. nightly. It is a four-night festival in La Villita sponsored by and benefiting the San Antonio Conservation Society. More than 85,000 people attend the event each year.