KSAT12 NEWS Nightbeat January, 28, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Renters are left in shock after San Antonio police say a truck came crashing down on two parked cars at an apartment complex.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is responding after a deputy was placed on desk duty following a chase.

The Texas Historical Commission wants more information before deciding on approval to move a monument that currently sits near the Alamo.

