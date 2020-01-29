WATCH LIVE: Lakers to speak to media for first time since death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 7 other victims

The Los Angeles Lakers will speak publicly for the first time since the horrific helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people, including Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The crash occurred on Sunday morning outside Los Angeles. There has been an outpouring of support for all the victims.

Bryant, 41, was an NBA and global icon. He played 20 seasons for the Lakers before retiring after the 2016.

Over the past three days, the league, its players, fans and millions more have shared tributes to Bryant and the victims.

The NBA postponed Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers game amid the tragedy.

LA’s home game against Portland on Friday is scheduled to be the first game the Lakers play since Bryant’s death.

