Man accused in string of aggravated robberies at pawn shops arrested, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of robbing three pawn shops on the Northeast Side, including one in Windcrest, has been arrested.

Pierson Deneer Hannah, 27, has been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, according to the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday, online jail records show.

On July 3, he robbed an Action Pawn at 5345 Walzem Road in Windcrest while wearing a red ski-mask and displaying a handgun, Windcrest Police said.

He stole $4,175 from the store, the affidavit states, and was seen sitting in a white KIA Soul with damage to its left rear beforehand.

On Nov. 7, he returned to the shop to pawn jewelry and the manager recognized the same car from the July robbery, police said. Hannah used his ID to pawn the items, police said, the manager was able to write down the car’s license plate number before he left.

During a separate incident, Hannah walked into the Action Pawn at 4730 Rittiman Road on Sept. 11, pointed a gun at two employees and demanded money, according to his arrest affidavit.

The employees took Hannah to the store’s safe, where he stole jewelry and about $6,300 in cash, the affidavit states. As he fled the store he took off a red bandana that covered his face, and he was seen on surveillance footage.

The same store was robbed on Dec. 2 in the same manner by a man wearing a mask with a skull print, the affidavit states. The suspect store jewelry and $2,100 in cash from the safe, and the suspect unknowingly took a red dye pack, an employee told police.

In both robberies, the suspect fled in a white KIA Soul.

San Antonio police found the vehicle, with the skull-print mask, gloves and the red dye “in plain view,” at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Midcrown, the affidavit states.

A search warrant at the suspect’s apartment revealed a handgun and jewelry, including a piece with an Action Pawn price tag on it, the affidavit states.

His stepfather later identified the suspect as Hannah after watching the surveillance footage from the Sept. 11 robbery, the affidavit states.

Hannah remains in the Bexar County Jail. His bond has been set at $150,000.