Prescribed burn scheduled along San Antonio River Walk, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority will conduct a prescribed burn along the Mission Reach section of the San Antonio River Walk. Closures along the trail will be in effect during the day and staff will redirect trail users.

There will be five areas scheduled for the burn locations.

The San Antonio River Authority has contracted with Raven Environmental Services, Inc., and the burn is in conjunction with the San Antonio Fire Department, Bexar County and the National Park Service.

More details are scheduled to be announced at a 9 p.m. press conference Wednesday, according to a release.