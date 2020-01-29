55ºF

San Antonio teens arrested in Fayette County after Ecstasy, stolen gun found in car

Teens held in Victoria Juvenile Detention Facility

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Tags: Fayette County, Crime
Drugs, pistol found in car of minors during traffic stop on Jan. 27, 2020.
Drugs, pistol found in car of minors during traffic stop on Jan. 27, 2020. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Fayette County – Two San Antonio teens were arrested during a traffic stop in Fayette County, after deputies found drugs and a pistol in the car, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation Monday on I-10 WB and determined that the driver did not possess a driver’s license. Deputies said the driver and his passenger, 16, both seemed very nervous.

Deputies said after the teens consented to a search, they found a plastic bag containing nearly 1,000 Ecstasy pills. Deputies also found a pistol, which had been reported out of San Antonio, and several rounds of ammunition, magazines, and spent casings inside the vehicle.

The teens were charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm and taken to the Victoria Juvenile Detention Facility.

