San Antonio teens arrested in Fayette County after Ecstasy, stolen gun found in car

Fayette County – Two San Antonio teens were arrested during a traffic stop in Fayette County, after deputies found drugs and a pistol in the car, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation Monday on I-10 WB and determined that the driver did not possess a driver’s license. Deputies said the driver and his passenger, 16, both seemed very nervous.

Deputies said after the teens consented to a search, they found a plastic bag containing nearly 1,000 Ecstasy pills. Deputies also found a pistol, which had been reported out of San Antonio, and several rounds of ammunition, magazines, and spent casings inside the vehicle.

The teens were charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm and taken to the Victoria Juvenile Detention Facility.