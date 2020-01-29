Spurs team up with local school districts for Go Public Night

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have teamed up with Go Public to show their support for San Antonio-area school districts.

According to the Go Public website, a portion of the Go Public tickets sold for Saturday’s game versus the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 1 will go back to help local schools.

Guests who purchase these tickets will receive an exclusive, one-of-a-kind Spurs/Go Public t-shirt and several chances to win exciting fan experiences.

Tickets are on sale now.

Here’s a list of the possible rewards:

COURTSIDE EXPERIENCE – The first 200 tickets will come with access to Courtside Experience (2hr early entry to catch warm-ups up close)

SPURS SUPER FANS – The two (2) individuals who get the most friends and family out for game through their unique link, will earn their place as Spurs Super Fans and will take the court prior to tip-off!

SPURS TUNNEL FAN RAILS – The ISD with the highest number in attendance (based off of highest % of district enrollment) will have 10 lucky winners drawn at random to stand at the Spurs Tunnel Fan Rails during warm-ups (bring Spurs memorabilia with you for autographs!)

SPURS TUNNEL FAN – The ISD with the 2nd best attendance (ranked accordingly to % of district enrollment) will have 11 lucky winners drawn at random to stand in the Spurs Tunnel Fan as they take the court – get ready for the best high-fives!

HORNETS TUNNEL FAN – with the 3rd best attendance (ranked accordingly to % of district enrollment) will have 30 lucky winners drawn at random to stand in the Hornets Tunnel Fan as they run from the locker room to the court!

H-E-B FAN ZONE – Fans 201-500 will also get early access to spend time watching warm-ups, playing pop-a-shot, and other interactive games up in the privacy of the H-E-B FanZone until general entrance (7PM)

ONE-OF-A-KIND TSHIRT – All fans who purchase tickets through this link for the Go Public Night February 1st, will receive an exclusive Go Public/Spurs tshirt.

The San Antonio Spurs have scheduled a mental health awareness night for Saturday’s game as well, and are also hinting at a future Selena-themed event.

An afternoon-long Mental Health Fair will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the courtyard on the west side of the AT&T Center. 45 local nonprofit organizations will discuss mental health and provide educational support for the community. Those interested in attending the free pregame event, which will include interaction with each of the 45 nonprofit organizations as well as entry to a panel discussion with mental health leaders from around the state, are encouraged to RSVP.

Tickets for Mental Health Awareness Night are available at Spurs.com.