WATCH LIVE: KSAT’s Steve Spriester, Trinity professor discuss Syria issues

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will moderate a discussion at noon Wednesday focused on issues in Syria with Trinity Professor David. W. Lesch, Ph.D.

Lesch is a Ewing Halsell Distinguished Professor of History in the Department of History at Trinity.

The Learning TUgether Webinar titled, “Has Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Won the War?” will focus on the current situation in Syria and the long-term prospects for the country.