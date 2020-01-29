WATCH LIVE: KSAT’s Steve Spriester, Trinity professor discuss Syria issues
Livestream to start at noon Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will moderate a discussion at noon Wednesday focused on issues in Syria with Trinity Professor David. W. Lesch, Ph.D.
Lesch is a Ewing Halsell Distinguished Professor of History in the Department of History at Trinity.
The Learning TUgether Webinar titled, “Has Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Won the War?” will focus on the current situation in Syria and the long-term prospects for the country.
