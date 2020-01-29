58ºF

WATCH LIVE: KSAT’s Steve Spriester, Trinity professor discuss Syria issues

Livestream to start at noon Wednesday

Tags: live, livestream, ott livestream, Syria, Trinity University, David W. Lesch, Pres. Bashar al-Assad

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will moderate a discussion at noon Wednesday focused on issues in Syria with Trinity Professor David. W. Lesch, Ph.D.

Lesch is a Ewing Halsell Distinguished Professor of History in the Department of History at Trinity.

The Learning TUgether Webinar titled, “Has Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Won the War?” will focus on the current situation in Syria and the long-term prospects for the country.

