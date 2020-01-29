Wine and cheese festival is coming to Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – There is a two-day wine and cheese festival coming to Fredericksburg and it sounds amazing.

It’s family-friendly and tickets will be limited to 500 people to help “keep [a] good experience for our guests," a festival spokesperson said.

There will be local cheeses, wines, specialty beer, craft cocktails, live music and activities for kids like inflatables, face painting, games and contests.

The Fredericksburg Cheese and Wine Festival will be April 10 and 11 at 7905 Old San Antonio Road in an area known as Bankersmith.

Festival organizers call Bankersmith, a historic Texas Railroad Town established in 1913, a “road tripper’s delight" with a saloon and a dance hall.

About a dozen different vendors will be available for festival-goers.

Kid passes are $5 and general admission tickets start at $12. VIP passes are already sold out, according to the event page.

You can find out more information about the festival here.